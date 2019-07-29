Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparing side by side

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 3.27 and its 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 67.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Sierra Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 66.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.