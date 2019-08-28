Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 82.55 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 300.64% for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.03%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.