Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Comparison side by side

Since Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 85.46 N/A -3.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 391.16% at a $25 consensus price target. On the other hand, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 106.91% and its consensus price target is $185. The results provided earlier shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.