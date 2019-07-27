Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.48 N/A -0.18 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.