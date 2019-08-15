Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 10.76 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pfenex Inc.’s 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 251.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 83.6% respectively. 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.