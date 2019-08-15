Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-15.26
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|10.76
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
Risk and Volatility
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pfenex Inc.’s 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.29 beta.
Liquidity
7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$25 is Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 251.62%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 83.6% respectively. 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pfenex Inc.
Summary
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
