Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Comparing side by side

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 22.54 N/A -8.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103%

Volatility and Risk

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 227.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.89 which is 189.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.5, with potential upside of 645.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 59.2% respectively. 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.