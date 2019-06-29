Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Contrasting side by side

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 14.86 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.27. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 1.7 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $105.4 average target price and a 24.84% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 0%. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.