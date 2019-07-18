Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1923.21 N/A -4.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.27 shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marker Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.04 beta which makes it 96.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.1 while its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.7% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.