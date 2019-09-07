Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Comparison side by side

Since Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 113 9.58 N/A 35.15 2.60

In table 1 we can see Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 424.11% for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $25. Competitively the consensus target price of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $184.67, which is potential 110.52% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 0% respectively. 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.