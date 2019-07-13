Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Contrasting side by side

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $26, with potential upside of 88.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.