Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Contrasting side by side

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-17.58
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.7%
|-43.2%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $26, with potential upside of 88.82%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.3%
|14.01%
|50.98%
|51.6%
|18.75%
|108.81%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.87%
|-11.22%
|-13.95%
|-24.22%
|0%
|-46.21%
For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance.
Summary
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
