Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Contrasting side by side

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.50 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 highlights Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.63 beta indicates that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s 95.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 429.66% for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $25. Competitively Exelixis Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 17.77%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Exelixis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 80.9%. Insiders owned roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.