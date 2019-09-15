Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Comparison side by side

Since Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 46.35 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.63 and its 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Epizyme Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Epizyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 298.09% for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $25. Competitively the consensus price target of Epizyme Inc. is $21.5, which is potential 79.77% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Epizyme Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.