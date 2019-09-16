Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Contrasting side by side

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 13.33 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Denali Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, and a 298.09% upside potential. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $31, while its potential upside is 64.72%. The information presented earlier suggests that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Denali Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.