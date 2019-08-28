Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Contrasting side by side

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.19 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.63 and it happens to be 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 300.64% upside potential and an average price target of $25. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus price target and a 146.48% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 84.7%. 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.