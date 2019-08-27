Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 229.87 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a 300.64% upside potential. Competitively Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 148.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 97.6%. Insiders owned 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.