Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Risk and Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 243.57% at a $23.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 249.79% and its consensus price target is $8.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Millendo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.03%. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.