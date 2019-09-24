Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Contrasting side by side

Both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Risk and Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.63 beta. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, with potential upside of 243.07%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is $8.5, which is potential 282.88% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 49.3%. Insiders held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.