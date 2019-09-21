Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Contrasting side by side

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Risk and Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.63. BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 243.57% and an $23.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.03%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioTime Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.