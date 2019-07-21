Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Contrasting side by side

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 115.98 N/A -2.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 3.27 shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation’s beta is -0.04 which is 104.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor BioPharmX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioPharmX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.