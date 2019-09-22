Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Comparing side by side

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00

Demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 243.57% and an $23.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.03%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioLineRx Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors BioLineRx Ltd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.