Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Comparison side by side

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 300.64% upside potential and an average target price of $25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $78.17 average target price and a 106.80% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 80.7%. Insiders owned 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.