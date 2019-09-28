Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 10.26M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 86,983,154.67% 0% 0% Biofrontera AG 72,000,000.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 234.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.03%. Comparatively, 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Biofrontera AG.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.