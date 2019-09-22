Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 18.75 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, with potential upside of 243.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 9.35% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.