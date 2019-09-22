Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-15.26
|0.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3
|18.75
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, with potential upside of 243.57%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 9.35% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3.23%
|-4.19%
|-13.51%
|-9.86%
|-59.49%
|-11.11%
For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
