Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.63 and it happens to be 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.85 beta which makes it 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 258.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 33.8% respectively. 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.