Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparing side by side

Since Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Volatility & Risk

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 3.27 and its 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.2 Current Ratio and a 11.2 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 538.69% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 72.9%. 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.