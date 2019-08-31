Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Contrasting side by side

Since Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-15.26
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|41
|86.45
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$25 is Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 312.54%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Millendo Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 46.2% respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.03%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.
