Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) Analysts See $-0.81 EPS; Js Capital Management Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake By $364,000

Analysts expect Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) to report $-0.81 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $1.29 EPS change or 61.43% from last quarter’s $-2.1 EPS. After having $-0.78 EPS previously, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 3.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 8,052 shares traded. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has declined 27.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500.

Js Capital Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 0.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Js Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Js Capital Management Llc holds 243,000 shares with $44.34 million value, down from 245,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $409.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $157.43. About 23.35 million shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $106.69 million. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome. It currently has negative earnings.

