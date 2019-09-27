Mill Road Capital Management Upped Stake in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) by $429,820 as Share Value Declined; Ack Asset Management Maintains Position in Pgti (PGTI)

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.1098 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0902. About 10,189 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pgti (PGTI) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 250,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 685,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pgti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 70,632 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.22M are held by Tocqueville Asset L P. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0% or 505,178 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 80,767 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 40,446 shares in its portfolio. Mill Road Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.90 million shares. Perritt invested in 530,727 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc holds 0% or 49,688 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance owns 320,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 12,369 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage reported 0.01% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 10,000 are owned by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $69,019 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Ameriprise Finance accumulated 315,365 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 22,840 shares. Spitfire Capital Limited Liability Company owns 274,047 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks reported 250,180 shares. 50,182 are held by Sei Invs. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). 38,159 were accumulated by Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership. Cooke And Bieler Lp accumulated 2.75M shares or 0.8% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,910 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement owns 87,370 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 780,194 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 99,550 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 6,830 shares.

