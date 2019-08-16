Mill Road Capital Management Upped Position in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP); Azimuth Capital Management Increased Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Shares Declined

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 2,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,494 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 12,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.64M market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.235. About 13,699 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsr reported 755,000 shares stake. Menta Cap Limited Co reported 40,236 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) or 48,688 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 10,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 477,721 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 25 shares. Boston, Massachusetts-based fund reported 97,014 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 14,637 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,192 shares. Mill Road Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6.11% or 1.69M shares. Paradigm Cap Inc stated it has 0.52% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Blackrock Incorporated holds 73,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 312,306 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. Glass Donald L had bought 5,000 shares worth $11,550 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 2,411 shares. National Asset Management Inc reported 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 72,960 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% or 67,261 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Corporation Il has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 7,343 were accumulated by Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Aldebaran Financial reported 10,470 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa invested 2.82% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 0.98% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc owns 5,310 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 1.07 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Com has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alpha Windward Llc has 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moore Cap LP reported 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northeast Mgmt reported 1.23% stake.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 19,404 shares to 46,041 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 34,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,297 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

