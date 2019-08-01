Mill Road Capital Management Upped Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Position by $791,398; Baskin Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holding as Market Value Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 636,483 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 13.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 40,740 shares traded or 105.58% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 5,491 shares to 90,674 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17M for 20.96 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 32,664 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv owns 1,201 shares. 118,748 are owned by Mackenzie. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 608,606 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated stated it has 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Financial Architects Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 316 shares. Dsam (London), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 343,552 shares. Rmb Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 207 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 4,625 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.3% or 856,891 shares. Moreover, Fiera Cap has 0.29% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 1.16M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 73,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Partner Investment Management LP accumulated 16,256 shares or 1.19% of the stock.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. Glass Donald L bought $11,550 worth of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 78,237 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cutter And Co Brokerage holds 10,000 shares. Blackrock reported 73,980 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 575,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 505,178 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Inc Ny reported 2.14 million shares. State Street reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. The New York-based Teton Advsrs has invested 0.21% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Moreover, Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 12,369 shares stake. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Company has 48,688 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 31 shares.