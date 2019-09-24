Mill Road Capital Management Stake in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Has Increased by $429,820 as Market Valuation Declined; Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding Has Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 9,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 101,385 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, up from 91,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 2.74M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 5,996 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 325,432 were reported by Fmr Limited Company. 69,611 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 26,745 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 430 shares. Security Company has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1,445 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Archford Strategies Lc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 24,497 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 24,020 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 37,702 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.11% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 20,055 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc invested in 271,025 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Lc has invested 0.12% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Aull And Monroe Investment Mgmt accumulated 10,606 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 508,482 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 52,585 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 17,057 shares to 61,779 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 84,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,201 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

