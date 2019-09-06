Mill Road Capital Management Raised Position in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) as Market Value Declined; Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Upped Its Stake by $1.14 Million

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 313,901 shares traded or 43.57% up from the average. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 115,343 shares traded or 488.06% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

More notable recent TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TPG Specialty Lending: Q2 Earnings Beat Will Likely Drive Special Dividends For This High-Quality BDC – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector, Part 3: TPG Specialty Lending – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2018. More interesting news about TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TPG Specialty Lending: This 7.7%-Yielding Top-Notch BDC Should Be In Your Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 High Beta ETFs & Stocks for a Soaring Market – Nasdaq” on February 16, 2017. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Board Changes Toronto Stock Exchange:HBP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yankees DH Edwin Encarnacion lands on IL with right wrist fracture after Red Sox HBP – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.