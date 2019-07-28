Mill Road Capital Management Raised Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holding by $791,398; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lowered Its Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) Position by $620,000

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,019 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 37,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 57,283 shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 1.93% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 7,298 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Another recent and important Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Jennifer Tegan Joins Tompkins Financial Corporation Board of Directors – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,707 shares to 115,996 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $80,569 activity. $11,550 worth of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was bought by Glass Donald L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 40,236 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 20,163 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 505,178 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 78,237 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Private Advisor Limited reported 20,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 41,209 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il holds 0% or 10,000 shares. New York-based Teton Advsrs has invested 0.21% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 40,446 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc owns 113,703 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 22,400 shares in its portfolio. Weber Alan W, New York-based fund reported 2.36 million shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.55% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).

