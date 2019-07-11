Mill Road Capital Management Position in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Has Raised by $791,398 as Share Value Declined; As Timkensteel (TMST) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bronson Point Management Has Decreased Position by $870,000

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.03M market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 1,538 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 161,759 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 91,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 10,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 14,637 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Blackrock Inc holds 73,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Prns reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 575,925 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). State Street has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 20,163 shares. Weber Alan W, New York-based fund reported 2.36M shares. Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Rbf Ltd Liability Com owns 477,721 shares. Renaissance Ltd reported 312,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Mngmt Ny owns 2.14 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 505,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. Shares for $11,550 were bought by Glass Donald L.

