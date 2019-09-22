Mill Road Capital Management Maintains Position in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP); Fishman Jay A LTD Has Upped Honeywell Int’l (HON) Holding by $131.81 Million

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 40,636 shares traded or 58.93% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (HON) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 45,140 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88B, up from 44,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.23M shares traded or 26.54% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $534.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 300 shares to 1,050 shares, valued at $250.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 1,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,872 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Frontier Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd holds 0.16% or 9,051 shares. Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory Corp has 0.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.43% or 29,337 shares. Fulton State Bank Na reported 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.36 million shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Colony Grp Lc has 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 9,069 are held by Boston Advisors Llc. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 304 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,000 shares. Cape Ann Bancorporation holds 0.49% or 2,414 shares. Suncoast Equity stated it has 5.79% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability reported 562 shares. Girard Prtnrs has invested 1.48% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ajo Limited Partnership reported 67,239 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $69,019 activity.

