Mill Road Capital Management Maintains Position in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP); As Mdc Partners (MDCA) Share Price Rose, Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Holding

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.0508 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3392. About 288 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 71.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 256,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 101,605 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256,000, down from 358,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 147,512 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $69,019 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Limited Liability Corp owns 40,236 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 320,106 are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 80,767 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 22,582 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Paradigm Management Ny has 2.06M shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Ltd Company has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 20,192 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 40,446 shares in its portfolio. Weber Alan W reported 2.32% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com accumulated 374 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 12,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Mill Road Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.90M shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.22 million shares. Northern Trust reported 41,209 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MDCA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 1.16% less from 48.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 3,500 shares. Js Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 35,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Citigroup has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Act Ii Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 268,594 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Redwood Cap Management Lc accumulated 2.43 million shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Co reported 325,439 shares stake. Voya Invest Management Limited Co owns 25,655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 87,952 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 10,097 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company accumulated 119,261 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 56,200 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $103,580 activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE bought $51,891. 10,000 MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares with value of $18,500 were bought by Gendel Mitchell.