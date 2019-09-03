Mill Road Capital Management Lifted Position in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) by $791,398; Moab Capital Partners Lifted Its Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $6.59 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 5,692 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP)

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $80,569 activity. The insider Glass Donald L bought 5,000 shares worth $11,550.

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Helix Biopharma Corp. to Present at RHK Capital Conference in New York – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 High Beta ETFs & Stocks for a Soaring Market – Nasdaq” published on February 16, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Medtronic Receives FDA Nod for SelectSite Catheter System – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) CEO Jon Vrabely on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% or 14,637 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 40,236 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company reported 78,237 shares. Teton Advsr holds 755,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 312,306 shares. Barclays Public owns 31 shares. Boston Partners has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 97,014 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 96 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 40,446 shares. Paradigm Ny has 0.52% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 575,925 shares. Cutter Brokerage accumulated 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 12,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Perritt Cap Management Incorporated invested in 530,727 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Cap invested in 45,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Mason Street Limited Company stated it has 25,217 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc owns 703,170 shares. Vertex One Asset Management Inc reported 109,566 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 99,151 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 251 shares. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 262 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Indiana-based First Finance In has invested 0.75% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Advsr Limited has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 2,288 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. S Muoio & Ltd Co has invested 1.67% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Asset Mgmt One accumulated 86,319 shares. 16,000 are owned by Price Michael F.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 78,529 shares to 977,124 shares, valued at $20.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 457,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,817 shares, and cut its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.

