Mill Road Capital Management Lifted Holding in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) by $429,820 as Shares Declined; Presima Holding in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Has Increased by $712,000 as Stock Value Declined

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 4,693 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, up from 149,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 678,007 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties – Business Wire” on April 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SL Green Realty: Attractive 4.3%-Yielding Dividend And It Is Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Grab A 4.5% Yield From The Big Apple With SL Green Realty – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common and Preferred Stock Dividends for Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,000 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 12,293 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 2,617 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 7,990 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 10,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 15,873 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 58,862 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 20,208 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs Inc reported 68,692 shares stake. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny reported 14,300 shares. Natixis owns 5,961 shares. Long Pond Capital LP has 1.14 million shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 8,159 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 401,529 shares.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $627.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 242,600 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $33.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 27,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,400 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.22M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Mill Road Lc owns 6.71% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 1.90 million shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 40,446 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0% or 41,209 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) accumulated 10,379 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% stake. First Manhattan Comm, a New York-based fund reported 22,400 shares. Weber Alan W owns 2.36M shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Company stated it has 49,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 113,703 shares. Rbf Limited Com reported 477,721 shares. 374 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth.