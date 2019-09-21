Mill Road Capital Management Increases Stake in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP); Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Upped Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $2.27 Million as Market Value Rose

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 37,296 shares traded or 43.79% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 40,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 173,505 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89M, up from 132,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $69,019 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 630,025 shares. Teton holds 0.18% or 711,223 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 113,703 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Millennium Limited Liability Co has 71,351 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 49,688 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Mill Road Capital Management Llc has 6.71% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 1.90M shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 10,000 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.22M shares. Paradigm Capital Management Ny has 0.49% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 2.06 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt Secs Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Ltd holds 25,261 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested 0.96% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Optimum Investment holds 0.55% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 29,631 shares. Weitz Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 789,900 shares. Coldstream Management reported 13,852 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Comgest Invsts Sas holds 3.92 million shares or 4.85% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Communications Of America stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). South Texas Money Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cap Fund Management holds 0.11% or 205,192 shares in its portfolio. Notis owns 29,300 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Becker Management holds 0.02% or 8,086 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J And invested in 7,523 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Causeway Cap Mgmt Llc has 2.41% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

