Mill Road Capital Management Has Raised Position in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) by $791,398 as Valuation Declined; Water Island Capital Decreased Its Netgear (NTGR) Stake by $8.16 Million; Stock Declined

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 99.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 247,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 248,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 140,405 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.)

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 3,118 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.26M shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $26.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 56.14% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.57 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $7.73 million for 25.67 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $1.27 million activity. 11,588 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares with value of $431,736 were sold by LO PATRICK CS. Another trade for 683 shares valued at $26,371 was made by SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN on Friday, January 18. $28,612 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was sold by Henry David John. Another trade for 1,656 shares valued at $64,203 was made by WERDANN MICHAEL A on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Service Gru Inc reported 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Mirae Asset Glob Limited invested in 0% or 19,508 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 155,758 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). 931 are held by Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company. D E Shaw & Co invested in 0% or 11,068 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 21,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 21,392 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pacific Ridge Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 25,740 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). 14,855 were accumulated by Alps Advisors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,014 are held by Boston Ptnrs. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 41,209 are held by Northern Trust Corporation. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0% or 505,178 shares. 755,000 were reported by Teton Advsrs. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Perritt Mgmt has 530,727 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 14,637 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 96 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Rbf Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 477,721 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. 5,000 Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) shares with value of $11,550 were bought by Glass Donald L.