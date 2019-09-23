Mill Road Capital Management Has Raised Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Position by $429,820 as Market Value Declined; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Decreased Stake

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 96.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 172,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $704,000, down from 178,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $103.13. About 1.43M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.0231 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1869. About 10,259 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $69,019 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 320,106 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 282 shares. First Manhattan Com accumulated 0% or 22,400 shares. Paradigm Mgmt Ny invested in 2.06M shares. Weber Alan W accumulated 2.36 million shares or 2.32% of the stock. Cutter Com Brokerage accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Menta Ltd Com owns 40,236 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 630,025 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Llc owns 49,688 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 113,703 shares. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 10,379 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability has 20,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 505,178 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 244,000 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $128.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 278,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).