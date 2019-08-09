Mill Road Capital Management Has Lifted Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holding by $791,398 as Shares Declined; Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $3.74 Million

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $0.094 during the last trading session, reaching $2.484. About 4,782 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 155,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.42 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 3.56M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CEO RODNEY MCMULLEN SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – lmagination TV Inc. Announces Sponsors for the First Ever “Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™” Sunday, May 27, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 23/03/2018 – “No truth” in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.28 million shares to 922,914 shares, valued at $16.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.93 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38M shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fin Ltd invested in 30,100 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 2.45M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New York-based 683 Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Proffitt Goodson has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cetera Advisor Netwr has 52,154 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 346,724 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 121,180 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Epoch Invest Partners accumulated 1.63M shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 233,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 161,351 shares. Srb stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Whittier Of Nevada holds 2,009 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). First Manhattan stated it has 342 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $11,550 was bought by Glass Donald L.