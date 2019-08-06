Mill Road Capital Management Has Increased Its Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Position by $791,398; Stock Value Declined; Valley National Advisers Has Lifted Its Stake in Carnival (CCL) as Valuation Declined

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.89M market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.0609 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1809. About 1,660 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 62.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 9,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 25,831 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 15,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 2.66 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $80,569 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Glass Donald L, worth $11,550 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny reported 2.14M shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 14,637 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 25 shares. 22,400 are owned by First Manhattan. 530,727 are owned by Perritt Incorporated. State Street Corp invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 78,237 shares stake. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Northern Tru holds 41,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 96 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Mill Road Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.11% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 1.69M shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Company owns 48,688 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 113,703 shares.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,237 shares to 6,863 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 0.07% or 147,514 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 779,186 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 57,123 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 98,700 shares. Oppenheimer And invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Co reported 1.49M shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 18,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 36,469 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 63,293 shares. Arrow Finance Corp invested in 1,200 shares. Blackrock accumulated 30.75M shares. Asset Management One owns 248,357 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability has 92,977 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

