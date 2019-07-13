Mill Road Capital Management Has Boosted Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Stake by $791,398; Chemocentryx (CCXI) Holder Bvf Has Trimmed Holding by $67.90 Million as Valuation Rose

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) by 78.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 5.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, down from 6.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Chemocentryx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $493.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 208,855 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has risen 11.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Rev $56.3M; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in the Treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS); 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 03/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.80; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Net $39.7M; 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX SEES 2018 CASH & INVESTMENTS USE $65M-$75M; 09/03/2018 – CCXI PLANS TO START DEVT AVACOPAN IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA; 09/03/2018 – CCXI TO BEGIN AVACOPAN CLINICAL STUDIES IN HS BY ’18 END; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemocentryx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCXI)

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.42M market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 28,100 shares traded or 34.05% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $11,550 were bought by Glass Donald L on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medtronic Receives FDA Nod for SelectSite Catheter System – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Helix BioPharma Corp. to initiate new L-DOS47 clinical program in pancreatic cancer – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Provides Strategic Update on L-DOS47 Clinical Program – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Approach Resources, Inc. (AREX) CEO Ross Craft on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “US-China Close to a Trade Deal? High-Beta & Risky ETFs to Tap – Zacks.com” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 505,178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 113,703 were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Com reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 40,446 were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 12,369 shares. Rbf Capital Limited invested in 0.16% or 477,721 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) or 96 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 41,209 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 31 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 530,727 shares. The New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Cutter And Com Brokerage accumulated 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CCXI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 308,857 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 29,704 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Grp One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Marshall Wace Llp owns 132,410 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Matarin Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 81,534 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 13,053 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc has 74 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) or 92,817 shares. Alps Advsr invested in 0.01% or 122,039 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 193,160 shares. Walleye Trading Limited has 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 14,800 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 133,619 shares.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 78,328 shares to 6.31 million shares, valued at $30.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 218,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Realm Therapeutics Plc.

More notable recent ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ChemoCentryx And Aurinia In Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis: Strength In Numbers – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SCYNEXIS and ReWalk Robotics among healthcare gainers; Stellar Biotechnologies and ChemoCentryx among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ChemoCentryx terminates previously announced common stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018. More interesting news about ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) CEO Thomas Schall on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ChemoCentryx 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2018.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $457,747 activity.

Analysts await ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by ChemoCentryx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% EPS growth.