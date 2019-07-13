Mill Road Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) by $791,398; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Lifted Comcast (CMCSA) Holding

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.42M market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 28,100 shares traded or 34.05% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 35,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,386 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 107,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Comcast for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 14.42M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks before the FBI raid,…; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd reported 0.16% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. 113,703 were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il reported 10,000 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Menta Capital Ltd Liability reported 40,236 shares stake. Mill Road Management Lc holds 6.11% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 1.69 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Perritt Capital has 530,727 shares. Weber Alan W, New York-based fund reported 2.36 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 96 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 41,209 shares in its portfolio. Teton Incorporated invested 0.21% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Paradigm Inc New York has invested 0.52% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 40,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. TANNER DELBERT H had bought 3,476 shares worth $9,638.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Another trade for 845 shares valued at $30,036 was sold by Murdock Daniel C..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset holds 11.23M shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 83,139 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Communication Limited holds 0.45% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 1.15M shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.67% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.35M shares. Hexavest Inc has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Com holds 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 26,653 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Horizon Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 16,336 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 191,163 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 6,799 shares. Cap Management New York invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Invesco accumulated 59.60M shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley accumulated 621,127 shares. 16.79M are held by Bank Of Montreal Can.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,134 shares to 189,829 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,401 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).