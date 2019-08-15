Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

This is a contrast between Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 2.37 N/A -0.18 0.00 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 56 2.11 N/A 0.84 46.92

Table 1 highlights Milestone Scientific Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Milestone Scientific Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Milestone Scientific Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Merit Medical Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Milestone Scientific Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 95.05% and its consensus price target is $71.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Scientific Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 97.9% respectively. About 11.1% of Milestone Scientific Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21% Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3%

For the past year Milestone Scientific Inc. has 37.21% stronger performance while Merit Medical Systems Inc. has -29.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.