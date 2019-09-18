Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 4.24 N/A -0.18 0.00 Baxter International Inc. 81 4.03 N/A 2.52 33.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Milestone Scientific Inc. and Baxter International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Baxter International Inc. 0.00% 19.4% 9.9%

Risk & Volatility

Milestone Scientific Inc. has a beta of 1.71 and its 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Baxter International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Milestone Scientific Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Baxter International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Baxter International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Milestone Scientific Inc. and Baxter International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Baxter International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Baxter International Inc.’s consensus price target is $87.75, while its potential upside is 0.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Scientific Inc. and Baxter International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 87.2% respectively. Milestone Scientific Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Baxter International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21% Baxter International Inc. 0.05% 3.12% 11.29% 17.08% 17.67% 27.58%

For the past year Milestone Scientific Inc. has stronger performance than Baxter International Inc.

Summary

Baxter International Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.