Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 2.22 N/A -0.18 0.00 AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.80 N/A 1.60 12.72

Table 1 demonstrates Milestone Scientific Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Milestone Scientific Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.71. AngioDynamics Inc. has a 0.67 beta and it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Milestone Scientific Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AngioDynamics Inc. are 2.7 and 1.7 respectively. AngioDynamics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Milestone Scientific Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.8% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares and 0% of AngioDynamics Inc. shares. About 11.1% of Milestone Scientific Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are AngioDynamics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21% AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24%

For the past year Milestone Scientific Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AngioDynamics Inc.

Summary

AngioDynamics Inc. beats Milestone Scientific Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.