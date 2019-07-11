Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) and Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) and Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 1.93 N/A -0.21 0.00 Haemonetics Corporation 96 6.41 N/A 1.04 95.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Milestone Scientific Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Milestone Scientific Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% -221.5% -71.1% Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Milestone Scientific Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.67. Competitively, Haemonetics Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

Milestone Scientific Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Haemonetics Corporation are 2.4 and 1.6 respectively. Haemonetics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Milestone Scientific Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Scientific Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Haemonetics Corporation’s potential downside is -2.94% and its average price target is $117.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.3% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares and 98.6% of Haemonetics Corporation shares. About 11.1% of Milestone Scientific Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Haemonetics Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Scientific Inc. -1.2% 9.31% 6.21% -35.92% -42.94% 15.31% Haemonetics Corporation 3.08% 14.22% 15.65% -10.88% 13.86% -0.58%

For the past year Milestone Scientific Inc. had bullish trend while Haemonetics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Haemonetics Corporation beats Milestone Scientific Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.