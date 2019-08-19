Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.7. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $27.25, and a 55.63% upside potential. Meanwhile, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 239.26%. Based on the results given earlier, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.